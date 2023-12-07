How to choose the right perfume: useful tips

Choosing the perfect perfume can be a difficult task. UAportal has prepared some tips that will help you choose the right fragrance, which will meet personal preferences and give confidence in any situation.

Daily video

Personal preferences

When choosing a perfume, it is important to consider personal preferences for fragrances. Exploring different perfume groups such as floral, oriental or woody helps in identifying favorite scents.

Read also: Why you should not sniff coffee when choosing a perfume and what you can use instead

Concentration level

Pay attention to the concentration level of the perfume. Higher concentrations of fragrance oils result in more persistent and stronger smells. Therefore, it is important to determine the desired saturation and duration.

Choosing according to the situation or season

It is important to choose a perfume according to the occasion or season. Light, fresh scents are usually preferred for daily use or during the warm season, while rich and warm scents are more suitable for evening attire or colder seasons. Different scents can evoke different moods or atmospheres.

Recall, earlier we wrote about how to choose a perfume scent that suits you. And also about how to keep the flavor of perfume for the whole day thanks to 4 tips.

Want to receive the most relevant news about the war and events in Ukraine - subscribe to our Telegram channel !