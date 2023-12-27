How to stay calm during the day: 5 tips to combat stress

In today's fast-paced world, stress has become an integral part of our lives. However, there are methods and motivational techniques that help to deal with it effectively. UAportal has prepared 5 tips that can be useful for reducing stress and promoting a healthy and energetic lifestyle.

Daily video

Stay active

Instead of looking for solace in sweets, cigarettes, or coffee when you feel overwhelmed, try to incorporate physical activity into your daily routine. Taking the stairs instead of the elevator or going for a brisk walk can significantly improve your mood and boost your energy levels, even if it only takes 10 minutes.

Food choices

Many people turn to food as a source of comfort during times of stress, but this is often a short-term solution. Instead of indulging in unhealthy snacks, opt for healthier alternatives such as fruits and vegetables.

Not only will this prevent unnecessary weight gain, but it will also nourish your body during stressful periods. Taking a few deep breaths can also help relieve stress instead of eating it away.

Get a good night's sleep

Getting a good night's sleep is essential for fighting anxiety and maintaining overall harmony. Getting 7-9 hours of quality sleep every night will help reduce stress and prepare your body for the next day. Limit your caffeine intake, avoid exercising before bed, and create a calming environment without distractions such as TV, pets, or electronic devices.

Read also: How to get rid of a hangover quickly: simple tips for a pleasant morning after a party

Fresh air

To relieve stress, it is not necessary to work out intensively in the gym. Doing some light exercise outdoors can do wonders for your mental and physical health.

Take a walk in a nearby park or garden to refresh your mind. Activities such as meditation or outdoor yoga can recharge both your body and mind.

Consume fiber

Eat fiber-rich foods such as oatmeal, whole grain breads and cereals, and a variety of fruits and vegetables such as apples, strawberries, and citrus fruits.

We have already written about simple meditation techniques for beginners.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events, subscribe to our Telegram channel!