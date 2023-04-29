How to get rid of a hangover quickly: simple tips for a pleasant morning after a party

Everyone has experienced a hangover at least once in their lives, and it's safe to say that it's not the most pleasant feeling. A hangover is often accompanied by headaches, nausea, and fatigue, which can make it difficult for the body to function properly. UAportal has prepared some useful tips on how to get rid of a hangover quickly.

Drink water

One of the most effective ways to get rid of a hangover is to drink plenty of water. Alcohol dehydrates the body, making you feel lethargic and dizzy.

Drinking water helps to replenish the fluids lost during the night of heavy drinking and alleviates some hangover symptoms. Aim to drink at least eight glasses of water throughout the day, and if you're feeling very dehydrated, try drinking sports drinks or coconut water to replenish lost electrolytes.

Eat a nutritious breakfast

When you have a hangover, your body is in a state of shock and your metabolism is slow. A nutritious breakfast will help jumpstart your metabolism and provide your body with the nutrients it needs to function properly.

Give preference to foods high in protein and complex carbohydrates, such as eggs, whole grain toast, and fresh fruit. Avoid fatty foods, as they can upset your stomach even more and make you feel worse.

Get moving

While the thought of exercise may be the last thing on your mind when you're hungover, light physical activity can really help you feel better. Exercise increases blood flow and helps the body eliminate toxins more efficiently. You don't have to run to the gym or run a marathon, but a brisk walk or yoga class can help relieve some hangover symptoms.

Attention: This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice. For medication, diagnosis, and other medical advice, consult your doctor.

