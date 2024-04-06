Starch has amazing and varied uses that go far beyond cooking. UAportal has prepared a selection of non-standard ways to use this product in everyday life.

Gardening

One interesting method is to use starch as a natural soil disinfectant by mixing it with water.

Starch can also be used as a plant growth stimulant by adding it to the soil mixture before planting seedlings.

Creativity

Starch can be a useful ingredient in a variety of arts and crafts projects. One of the interesting ideas is to make homemade slime. In addition, by mixing it with water, you can prepare paste for papier-mâché products, which is a non-toxic alternative to chemical glues.

Another unique way of using starch is adding flavorings and dyes to it to create plasticine.

Care for clothes



Starch can be used to remove greasy stains from clothes by applying it to the soiled area before washing. Moreover, it can be added to washing powder to keep clothes fresher for longer. Starch can also be applied to the collar and cuffs before washing to effectively dissolve dirt and grease.

Cleaning

An interesting idea is to use starch to create a natural glass cleaner by mixing it with vinegar and water.

Starch can also be used to absorb stains on carpets and upholstery. It can also be mixed with water to make a paste for cleaning silverware.

