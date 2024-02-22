Experienced housewives know that washing windows is only half the battle. The real challenge is keeping them clean for a long time.

However, there is a simple life hack from the website prostoway that will help you with this. Thanks to this life hack, your windows will stay clean for several months even in rainy and dirty weather.

You will need:

1/2 cup of water

1 tablespoon of hair conditioner

1 teaspoon of glycerin

Instructions:

Mix all ingredients in a bowl. Wash the window in the usual way using window cleaner. Apply the solution to clean, damp glass with a spray bottle. Buff with a soft, dry cloth until it shines.

Why does it work?

Hair conditioner makes the glass smoother, making it harder for dust and dirt to adhere.

Glycerin creates a protective barrier on the glass that repels water and dirt.

Tip:

For best results, use distilled water.

Do not use this solution on mirrors as it can leave streaks.

Try this life hack and your windows will always shine clean!

