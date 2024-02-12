You can't please them! The most capricious zodiac signs have been named

Every person has strengths and weaknesses, advantages and disadvantages. One of the vices that can spoil relationships with others is capriciousness. According to astrologers, this trait is especially felt in the character of Pisces, Lions and Taurus.

Daily video

Pisces

The absolute king of capriciousness is Pisces. The natives of the sign are ruled by the element of water, which can be extremely fickle. Pisces in a few moments can change their views and splash out on others a rapid stream of whims, especially when they do not like something.

Neptune, which is inextricably linked to Pisces, can also be responsible for this character trait. The eighth planet of the solar system symbolizes dreams, illusions, secrets, and spirituality. Neptune likes to interfere in the emotional life of Pisces, causing them to often be in a bad mood, resentful and cranky. Therefore, when you deal with natives of the sign, it is better to be careful with words and gestures.

Leo

Leo's whims depend on his mood and how much he cares about something. Natives of the sign tend to fight for what is important to them. Sometimes, people born under the sign of Leo may have a hard time stopping themselves from achieving their goal. They do not care too much about others, because they focus solely on themselves.

Taurus

Taurus are usually malleable and calm, but they have the worst sides of their character. One of them is a passion for luxury. Just when the desire for wealth comes to the forefront, and the capricious side of Taurus. Taurus will sulk and turn his nose up at options that seem unworthy of him.

An average quality hotel for a vacation? That's impossible. Taurus will be looking for someone who will treat him like a king on vacation. This can be burdensome for others, because then Taurus will not compromise. In addition, in such a situation will come out stubbornness of the natives of the sign.

As reported UAportal, earlier astrologers named colors of clothing that will attract good luck in life.

Also, among all the natives of the zodiacal circle there are two with a tough character - they easily accept challenges and achieve what others can only dream of.