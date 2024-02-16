They're not meant to be together! The zodiac sign couples whose relationships are doomed have been named

Astrologers claim that there are five zodiac sign unions that are more incompatible than others. They have almost no chance of building a harmonious relationship. These are the ones we 're talking about!

Leo and Sagittarius

Lions are often selfish and crave constant attention. Sagittarians are something like them. Astrologers say that such a union will certainly be full of passion, but there will be big problems: cheating is almost unavoidable. Sagittarians will not be able to give Lions the attitude they want.

Gemini and Libra

These signs have a lot in common. Libra likes the ease with which Gemini makes decisions. But Gemini is stranger to deep attachment, and Libra wants reliability and stability. At some point, Libra just may not be able to tolerate Gemini's frivolity.

Aries and Taurus

Aries and Taurus are two signs that attract each other with incredible strength. At first they are connected by passion, but over time Taurus begins to realize that Aries simply can not be faithful. Taurus can also cheat on their partner - just to get revenge.

Cancer and Capricorn

The touching and romantic Cancer could be the perfect partner for Capricorn, but... Cancer can quickly get bored with a relationship with such a great pragmatist. Different interests and levels of emotion will ruin the union.

Aquarius and Virgo

Aquarius and Virgo at first glance are similar, but if at the beginning of the relationship they will try to avoid heated discussions, then over time the character will take over and both will realize that hiding problems and dissatisfaction will no longer work. Problems in the relationship will lead to the fact that both will start looking for a partner with whom it will be "easier".

