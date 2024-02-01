These zodiac signs should never be together: they are not destined for love

Not all zodiac signs are destined to be together. Some will not be able to create a happy relationship - they have too big a difference in character, priorities and vision of the future. That's who we 're talking about!

Aquarius and Aquarius

The combination may seem perfect - after all, these are two identical signs, with the same needs. Nothing could be further from the truth: the Aquarius woman is often a leader and knows exactly what she wants out of life. She is not afraid of the new and does not like stagnation. The Aquarius man, on the other hand, is often content with what he already has. Because of this, it is difficult for him to catch up with his partner, who is always in a hurry.

Sagittarius and Virgo

Sagittarius is an active and enterprising man with a sense of humor. He is also incredibly empathetic, so almost everyone likes him. He can and does a lot of things. This attracts narcissistic Virgo, who are sure that they can change anyone. But their plans fail.

Taurus and Leo

Tauruses are passionate, self-centered, arrogant and look down on others. They quickly "explode" m arrange conflicts over trifles. Lions on the contrary appreciate calmness in life. They need a partner who will surround them with care and give them a sense of peace.

Pisces and Taurus

Pisces dreams of a fairy-tale prince on a white horse or a princess. Taurus - are firmly on the ground and do not understand romance at all. Such relationships are doomed literally from the first minutes of acquaintance, because the natives of the signs do not understand each other at all.

Capricorn and Capricorn

Capricorns are not shy of words, they are bold and always stand on their own. In their case, it is better to look for the opposite - someone who will "calm" their character. The ideal partner for Capricorns will be Libra or even Scorpio.

Taurus and Gemini

Taurus can be selfish and arrogant. It is difficult for him to build a relationship that is not based on forcing obedience from his partner. Gemini tends to have fun and is not ready to take responsibility, much less solve any problems.

