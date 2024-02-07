Watch out for them! Three zodiac signs that are the worst friends have been named

Some friends you can call even in the middle of the night and they will never refuse to help. But there are also those who may turn out to be completely indifferent. According to astrologers, we are talking about Gemini, Scorpio and Pisces.

Gemini

Gemini begin to value friendship only when it is lost. Another mistake of these people is that they think that lost and sometimes even loyal friends can be regained very easily. But they don't. People who once experienced betrayal on the part of Gemini, no longer believe promises. And this is right, because those do not change.

Scorpio

People born under the sign of Scorpio are usually lone wolves. Real friends they usually do not have at all, because they fundamentally do not understand the meaning of friendship. In addition, Scorpios are too vain and fixated on themselves, their views and their own rightness - as soon as someone disagrees with them, they throw this person out of their lives. Does anyone need such a friend? Hardly. But Scorpios themselves are not too bothered by this either.

Pisces

Representatives of this zodiac sign by nature can be very sincere and reliable people, but sometimes do not know how to keep their promises. And this is a very big drawback, which in no way makes them reliable and good friends. Also, they are not always truthful - they tend to withhold something, hide or even lie, because they are sure that it will be easier, but at the same time with this action they undermine confidence in themselves.

