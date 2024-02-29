Breakfast of champions: a recipe for oatmeal with honey and berries

What could be simpler than oatmeal with berries and honey? However, this breakfast is especially beneficial for people with gastrointestinal problems and overweight.

Daily video

So if you suffer from these problems or just want to be healthier, we recommend this breakfast. It is balanced and incredibly tasty. Shuba writes about it.

Ingredients (4 servings):

Oatmeal - 100 g

Water - 300 ml

Berries - 150 g

Honey - 1 tsp.

Read also: What not to add to pancakes and tips for making perfect pancakes

Preparation:

Pour water into a thick-bottomed saucepan or stewpan and bring to a boil. Add the oatmeal and reduce the heat to low. Cook for 5-7 minutes, stirring constantly. Do not cook longer to prevent the flakes from softening. Add honey, berries (frozen berries are fine) and stir. Turn off the heat, cover and leave the porridge for 5-10 minutes. Put the porridge on plates and serve.

We also recommend that you pay attention to the recipe for a lazy dinner for the whole family.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!