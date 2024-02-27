Quick and healthy: how to cook a lazy dinner for the whole family

We all know how difficult it can be to find time to cook dinner when you're busy with work, household chores, or just want to relax. But that doesn't mean you have to eat something boring or tasteless!

This lazy dinner recipe is a real find. It is simple, fast, requires a minimum of ingredients, and the result is an incredibly appetizing and satisfying dish that will delight the whole family, writes noviydoctor.com.

Ingredients:

250 g of minced meat (any)

500 g of potatoes

180 g of bell pepper

100 g of tomatoes

100 g of carrots

120 g of onions

150 g of cheese

1 tablespoon of tomato paste

1/2 teaspoon of paprika

1/2 teaspoon of curry

1/2 teaspoon of dried herbs

Salt and pepper to taste

1-2 cloves of garlic

100 ml of water

Preparation:

Cut all the vegetables into small cubes. Mix the vegetables with the minced meat in a baking dish. For the sauce, mix tomato paste, spices, chopped garlic, salt, pepper, and water. Pour the sauce over the vegetables and minced meat into the baking dish. Cover the dish with foil and bake in the oven at 230°C for 1 hour. Remove the foil, sprinkle with grated cheese, and bake for another 10 minutes at the same temperature.

Important:

If the baking dish is thin, reduce the temperature and cooking time slightly.

You can use any vegetables you like.

Instead of minced meat, you can use chicken, fish, or seafood.

Try cooking this dish and you won't regret it!

