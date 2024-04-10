A riddle for scientists: a strange prehistoric structure and a bunch of artifacts were discovered in France (photo)

In Marlien, France, a prehistoric building resembling a horseshoe was found. This discovery occurred during the work of researchers from the French National Institute for Preventive Archaeological Research (INRAP).

Archaeological research in the area of Marlieni, near Dijon, was initiated in connection with plans to expand the gravel pit in the Ouches Valley. On an area of 60,000 square meters, traces of human presence were found, covering the period from the Neolithic to the early Iron Age. Arkeonews writes about it.

Among the significant discoveries is a unique monument, which is composed of three round fences, one of which has the shape of a horseshoe. In the center of the complex there is a circular area with a diameter of 11 meters.

An 8-meter-long horseshoe fence is located nearby on the north side, and an open fence on the south side. The presence of a layer of gravel in the contents of the side fences indicates the possibility of the existence of a palisade.

This object has no analogues in known archaeological finds, and its age and purpose still remain unknown. However, the discovery of flint objects nearby may indicate that it belongs to the Neolithic era, which began in Europe about 7,000 years ago. Radiocarbon dating is currently underway to determine the exact age of this structure.

Objects belonging to the period of the culture of bell-shaped glasses, which is about 4500 years old, were discovered in the research area. Finds include seven flint arrowheads, archer's gauntlets, a flint chair and a copper alloy dagger.

It should be noted that one of the artifacts, an armlet, contained traces of iron oxide, similar to pyrite, which was used to extract fire. These objects may indicate an ancient burial, but archaeologists have not been able to confirm this.

An important find was also a burial dating back to 1500-1300 BC, with five stone structures, one of which was hermetically sealed. A large burial contained traces of a ritual hearth, pottery fragments, and an amber necklace.

Not far from the site, about 400 meters away, the remains of six Iron Age cremations were found, some of which contained decorative ornaments, including rings and bracelets.

