A huge 2,000-year-old underground shelter was found in Israel (photo)

A huge underground cache found in northern Israel, consisting of narrow tunnels and larger rooms, has stunned the archaeological community with its scale and complexity, The Jerusalem Post reports.

Archaeologists have excavated this labyrinth at a place called Hukok, where there are no signs of destruction, suggesting that the fighting did not reach the area. The find was the first Bar Kokhba-era cache of this scale to be found north of Jerusalem.

The maze consists of tight tunnels and larger rooms that were used to rescue entire families. Among the artifacts found during the excavations was a bronze ring that would fit a child's finger, as well as other items dating back to Bar Kokhba.

Archaeologists remain impressed by the scale and complexity of this complex and note that their work is not yet complete. There are many more burrows to clear and possibly even more artifacts that will tell the story of life in the Holy Land 2,000 years ago.

