Doctors told why women need to eat more sunflower seeds: useful tips

Salad has long been considered a dish that not only tastes good, but is also good for the body. But did you know that adding sunflower seeds to your diet can make your diet even healthier?

Daily video

Unfortunately, this is not often talked about. Womans World decided to investigate and reveal the main benefits of sunflower seeds for women.

Read also: Eat and lose weight: 16 foods for slimness

What makes sunflower seeds so useful?

Sunflower seeds are not only a delicious addition to a salad, but also a real treasure trove of nutrients. They contain protein, fat, fiber, vitamin E, and minerals such as magnesium and selenium. According to Dr. Melina Jampolis, these components play an important role in supporting the immune system, strengthening bones and heart, and providing antioxidant protection.

Just one serving (46 g) of sunflower seeds contains 4 g of fiber, 10 g of protein (more than 20% of the daily requirement for women), 150 mg of magnesium (more than 48% of the recommended daily dose), and 24 mcg of selenium (almost 44% of the daily requirement). It's this composition, especially the healthy fats, proteins and antioxidants, that make sunflower seeds a great healthy choice.

Erin Palinski-Wade, PhD, a dietitian and nutritionist, says that consuming antioxidants helps protect cells from free radicals and fight inflammation. Free radicals and inflammation can lead to the development of diseases such as diabetes and heart disease. Sunflower seeds act as an effective protector, preventing cell damage.

Sunflower seeds prevent chronic problems

Research in the field of free radical biology and medicine has shown that vitamin E contained in sunflower seeds is effective in reducing inflammatory markers that increase the risk of cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes. Those who regularly consume sunflower seeds show a lower risk of these diseases compared to those who rarely consume them in their diet.

Controlling blood sugar levels

Insulin resistance is a serious problem for women, especially after the age of 50. Sunflower seeds, thanks to their soluble fiber, magnesium, polyphenols, and healthy fats, help reduce insulin resistance and maintain stable blood sugar levels. This is important for preventing the development of diabetes and overweight.

Fewer menopausal symptoms

An important benefit of sunflower seeds is their effect on menopause. Vitamin E and folic acid help to balance female hormone levels, reducing symptoms such as hot flashes, insomnia, and mood changes. Vitamin E in sunflower seeds acts as a phytoestrogen, helping to reduce the intensity of menopausal symptoms.

Stronger bones

Magnesium in sunflower seeds plays a key role in maintaining bone health. Studies show that women with low magnesium intake have lower bone mineral density, while those who consume enough of this element ensure their skeleton is strong.

Improved mood

Hormonal changes during menopause often affect mood. Sunflower seeds contain tyrosine, an amino acid that increases dopamine levels in the brain and improves mood. Studies show that increasing tyrosine intake can increase dopamine levels by 30%, providing a positive effect on emotional well-being.

How often should sunflower seeds be consumed?

Eating sunflower seeds several times a week is a great choice. However, it is important to watch your portion size, choosing 1/4 cup, which contains approximately 146 calories. This way, while enjoying this tasty treat, you are also improving your health.

Attention: This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice. For medications, diagnoses, and other medical advice, please consult your doctor.

Earlier, scientists explained why you shouldn't abuse egg consumption.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!