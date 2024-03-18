300-year-old British ship discovered in Florida (photo)

Archaeologists have discovered the 18th-century British warship HMS Tyger off the coast of Dry Tortugas National Park in Florida, USA. The ship sank in 1742 during the war.

Daily video

It was identified through in-depth research and archaeological studies. This was reported by The Morning News.

Reports mention that the ship was built in 1647 and abandoned by the crew in 1742. The findings, published in The International Journal of Nautical Archaeology, indicate that HMS Tyger went through harsh conditions during the Jenkins' War of the Roses between Britain and Spain.

Read also: Winged basilisk found on medieval pilgrim badge in Poland (photo)

The researchers said that the participants burned the ship after they were about to leave it to protect it from the hands of enemies. Archaeologists discovered 9 cannons at the same site back in 2021, prompting researchers to speculate that the ship may have been standing somewhere nearby.

As reported earlier, a 390 million-year-old forest was discovered in England. Also, an extraordinary rare ring from the 17th century was found in England.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!