Winged basilisk found on medieval pilgrim's badge in Poland (photo)

A rare medieval pilgrim's badge depicting a basilisk, a terrifying mythical creature similar to a dragon, has been discovered in Poland.

The badge, made of lead and tin, was found in January using a metal detector in the village of Wulka Nieliska in southeastern Poland, Live Science reports.

It is shaped like a circle, about 1 millimeter thick and 2.8 centimeters in diameter, with a basilisk symbol "carved" from the surrounding circle.

Medieval Christian pilgrims wore such badges to show that they had visited or made a pilgrimage to a particular holy place.

The badges were believed to protect the wearer from illness, accidents, and crime during the journey.

This is the first medieval pilgrimage badge to depict a basilisk.

It is not known what exactly the basilisk symbolizes on this badge, but it may be related to the mythological creature Zilanthus.

