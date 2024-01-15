Delicious in 5 minutes: recipe for kefir pancakes

These pancakes are a great option for a quick breakfast or snack outside the house. They are hearty, tasty and keep for a long time. The dough for them needs to be infused, so you can prepare it the day before, put it in the refrigerator and fry it in the morning. One serving of fritters is ready in 5 minutes. The recipe was shared by the portal Shuba.

Ingredients

semolina - 400 g

Sugar - 3 tbsp.

Salt - 1/4 tsp.

Vanillin - to taste

Kefir - 250 ml

Eggs - 2 pcs.

Baking soda - 1/2 tsp.

Refined sunflower oil - 3 tbsp.

Preparation

In a bowl, mix semolina, sugar, salt, vanillin, kefir and eggs. Stir until homogeneous. Allow the dough to rest in the refrigerator for 1 hour. Heat a skillet over medium heat. Add a little vegetable oil. With a tablespoon, drop the batter into the skillet. Fry the fritters on both sides until cooked through, about 2 minutes on each side.

