Dessert in 20 minutes: recipe for cheesecake in a glass

Creamy cheesecake is a delicate and airy dessert that is often prepared according to the classic recipe with baking. However, if you do not want to spend a lot of time and effort, you can prepare a simplified version without baking. The recipe was shared by the portal Shuba.

Ingredients:

For the base:

200 g almonds

3 tbsp coconut oil

30 g coconut sugar

For the curd mixture:

250 g cream cheese

300 g Greek yogurt

30 g coconut sugar

1 tbsp. lemon juice

1 tbsp. vanilla extract

200 g blueberries

Salt to taste

Preparation:

Base: roast the almonds in a dry frying pan over medium heat for 3-4 minutes, until you feel the nutty aroma. Allow to cool slightly.

Grind the almonds in a blender to small pieces (but not to flour). Add the coconut oil and sugar and blend until smooth.

Divide the mixture between four small glass jars or glasses and tamp down. Place in the refrigerator to allow the cheesecake base to set.

Cheese mixture: beat the cream cheese and yogurt together with a whisk. Add 1 tablespoon of coconut sugar, lemon juice, vanilla and a pinch of salt. Stir again. Sweeten more if necessary.

Add half of the thawed blueberries and stir a little. The mixture should not be colored blue with the berries all over. It will be fine if just colored streaks form.

Assembly: remove the glasses from the refrigerator and distribute evenly the filling. Leave an indentation of at least 2 cm from the top. Gently tap the bottom of the jar on the table to level the filling.

Divide the remaining blueberries between the glasses.

Chill the dessert in the refrigerator until set.

Serve the dessert cold.

