Ten 1400-year-old coins in a jug were found in the ancient city of Adrianopolis, modern Eskipazar in the Black Sea region of Turkey. The coins date from the reign of the Byzantine ruler Constant II (reign 641-668).

They look more like a piggy bank or a household cash box. This is reported by The History Blog.

The coins were found in a building whose general purpose is still unknown. Since several pottery vessels of different configurations and cooking utensils were found inside the building, archaeologists speculate that it could have been a kitchen.

The building was used for centuries - at least 300 years, possibly 400 - and was repaired, expanded and reconstructed several times during its stay. The coins were made from the last phase of the building's use.

