Archaeologists have found a rock art in the Sahara Desert that may be the world's oldest drawing of a nativity scene. This drawing, created in the Neolithic or Stone Age, was discovered by Italian researchers in a cavity now known as the "Cave of the Parents." It depicts a newborn baby huddled between two parents, surrounded by two animals, and a star shining in the east.

Arkeonews writes about it.

This discovery challenges established beliefs about the origin of the Christmas nativity scene, as it predates the biblical account of Jesus' birth by as much as 3,000 years.

Geologist Marco Morelli, director of the Museum of Planetary Sciences in Prato, Italy, who led the expedition that discovered the drawing, said: "This is a very incredible scene that really resembles a Christmas nativity scene. But it predates it by about 3,000 years."

The drawing, done in reddish-brown ochre, boasts unusual elements such as a headless lion-a symbol later associated with Jesus-and a baboon or monkey. A star in the east and a slightly raised infant, possibly indicating birth or pregnancy, add even more layers of mystery.

Morelli recognized that this discovery has important implications for understanding the origins of religious symbols and traditions. He said: "The discovery has several implications, as it raises new questions about the iconography of one of the most powerful Christian symbols. We have not found scenes like this before the early Christian era."

The Christmas nativity scene, an integral part of the Christian tradition, originates from the Gospels of Matthew and Luke. The Gospel of Matthew tells of the wise men following the star to the birthplace of Jesus, and the Gospel of Luke describes Joseph and Mary seeking shelter in a cave or barn because all the inns were full.

This ancient depiction of the nativity scene challenges our understanding of how these religious symbols and traditions have evolved over the centuries. It invites us to rethink the cultural and historical contexts that have shaped the symbol of Christmas.

As researchers continue to explore the implications of this discovery, it opens a fascinating window into the rich tapestry of human history and the evolution of cherished traditions.

