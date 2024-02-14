Mysterious giant wooden coffins on stilts 2300 years old found in Thailand (photo)

Archaeologists have analyzed the DNA of 33 ancient people buried in unusual wooden coffins to shed light on their origins and connections to other cultures.

The highlands of northwestern Thailand are known for their caves, where there are ancient burials in large wooden coffins set on stilts. These coffins belong to the Iron Age culture that existed in the area 2300-1000 years ago, IFLScience writes.

The new study analyzed the DNA of 33 people from these burials and traced their genetic ancestry. The results showed that the genetic landscape of mainland Southeast Asia after the Stone Age was complex.

The people of the Wooden Coffin Culture had ties to farmers from the Yangtze River Valley and to local Hòabìnhian hunter-gatherers. Their genome contains two groups of genetic markers associated with the Yangtze River Valley and the Huanghe Valley in China.The significance of wooden coffins is not fully understood. It may have been related to practical considerations (protection from predators) or spiritual beliefs.

Other Southeast Asian cultures also had similar burial traditions, such as the Dong Son culture in Vietnam.

The study shows that migrations and mixing of peoples were common in Southeast Asia more than 2000 years ago. This led to a complex genetic and cultural landscape in the region.

