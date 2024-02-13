According to a study published in the International Journal of Paleopathology, scientists found rheumatoid arthritis in the bones of a woman who lived in Nubia more than 3,500 years ago. This discovery sheds new light on the history of this chronic disease, which still affects 1% of the world's population.

In 2018, archaeologists discovered a nearly complete skeleton of a woman who lived in Nubia (the territory of modern Sudan and Egypt) more than 3,500 years ago. The skeleton is well preserved, including the bones of the arms and legs. The analysis showed that the woman lived in southern Egypt, her height reached 1.5 meters, and she died at the age of 25-30 years.

Detailed analysis of the remains revealed one of the world's oldest examples of rheumatoid arthritis. The disease affected the small bones of the hands and feet, causing inflammation of the joints. Currently, 1% of the world's population has rheumatoid arthritis and 8% have osteoarthritis. Osteoarthritis is more common in ancient remains, rheumatoid arthritis is rare.

Rheumatoid arthritis probably caused the swelling and limited the woman's mobility. The impact of the disease on her life is difficult to assess, but it is likely that her quality of life deteriorated significantly as her arthritis progressed.

The oldest cases of rheumatoid arthritis in Europe date back to the 17th century. This discovery shows that arthritis affected people as far back as 5500 years ago in ancient Egypt. The discovery is of great scientific value because it provides insight into the spread and development of chronic diseases throughout history.

The study of rheumatoid arthritis in ancient remains can help to better understand this disease and develop new methods of treatment.

