More than 140 medieval graves of ''executed criminals'' were found in Northern Ireland (photo)

Archaeologists have stumbled upon a 14th- or 15th-century cemetery that likely belonged to a ruined medieval abbey in Northern Ireland. 146 human remains were found in the cemetery, some of which are believed to be the remains of executed criminals.

Most of the burials were Christian, but some were different. Most of the people in the cemetery were buried from west to east, which is in accordance with the traditional Christian burial rite. However, some graves were oriented from north to south, which may indicate that these people were denied a full Christian burial, writes Live Science.

Archaeologists believe that these people could have been criminals.

According to archaeologists, people who were buried from north to south could be considered criminals. This claim is based on the fact that they were buried in an unconventional way, possibly as a form of punishment.

Archaeologists expect that further studies of the remains will provide more information about the people buried in the cemetery. This may include their age, ethnicity, health status and cause of death.

