A richly decorated Roman villa with ''curse tablets''; was found in England (photo)

Archaeologists have unearthed a "magnificent" Roman villa with a host of artefacts including "curse tablets" during preparations for a new housing development in Oxfordshire.

The villa, located in Brookside Meadows in the village of Grove, Wantage, was once richly decorated with stucco and mosaics typical of the Roman style, writes dailymail.co.uk.

Experts believe it was a nave building – a type of rectangular Roman villa that was divided into a main central area and two flanking naves, somewhat like a church.

A treasure trove of items was also found at the site, including:

Roman "cursing tablets"

Buckles for belts

Coins

Axes

Rings

Brooches

Belt buckle with a horse's head

Fragments of Roman chimney tiles

Fragments of Sami ceramics

Most intriguing of all is the discovery of the tightly rolled lead scrolls, which, although empty when unrolled, resemble the famous Roman "cursing tablets."

Roman curse tablets were messages of vengeance on small sheets of lead or tin that asked the gods and spirits to act on their behalf.

The presence of both curse tablets and miniature votive axes suggests a pilgrimage or ritual element somewhere at the site.

