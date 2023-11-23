Four 1000-year-old mummies of children discovered in Peru (photos)

Archaeologists in Peru have discovered four mummies of children believed to be at least 1000 years old. The discovery was made in a once sacred ceremonial site, in one of the oldest districts of modern Lima.

Researchers believe that the children come from the Ychsma culture, which developed on the central coast of Peru before the Inca Empire rose in the Andean region. This was reported by Dunyanews.

Some of the remains were found at the foot of a staircase on a small hill where a temple is believed to have once been. Luis Tacuda, an archaeologist from the Rimac district of Lima, said that the temple was probably built 3500 years ago.

The mummies still have hair. The remains were found alongside ceramics. The capital of Peru with a population of about 10 million is home to about 400 archaeological ruins.

The largest archaeological sites in Peru are located outside of Lima, in places like Cusco, which was the capital of the Inca Empire and was captured by the Spanish conquistadors in the 16th century.

