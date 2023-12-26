In the city of Nanjing, China, archaeologists have discovered the remains of the ancient city of Chang'an, mentioned in the Ballad of Chang'an by poet Li Bo. This discovery, which dates back approximately 3100 years, sheds light on the history and culture of this important cultural center.

"The Ballad of Chang'an" tells the story of a young woman who marries a man who goes to war. She is left alone in the city, feeling lonely and longing. The poem ends with her looking forward to his return.

Archaeological findings in Nanjing confirm many of the details described in Li Bo's poem. For example, excavations have revealed the foundations of the city walls, circular trenches for defense, wells, kilns, and a sacrificial pit. These findings indicate that Chang'an was a large and well-fortified city.

In addition, the excavations have uncovered many artifacts that shed light on the daily life of Chang'an's inhabitants. Among the finds are pottery decorated with triangular ornaments, ding dishes used as ritual eating utensils, pork bones, and other items. These artifacts show that the inhabitants of Chang'an were skilled artisans and had a developed culture.

This discovery is important not only from a historical point of view, but also from a cultural one. It shows how art and archaeology can work together to give us a more complete understanding of the past.

