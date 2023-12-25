In the Itzi region, in southeastern Peru, archaeologists have found 29 new geoglyphs. They are located on the hillsides and depict cats and anthropomorphic figures.

Arkeo News reports.

The discovery was made during a four-month research project conducted by a student team from San Luis Gonzaga National University. The group was led by archaeologist Omar Bendes De la Cruz.

According to the researchers, the geoglyphs date back to between 300 and 100 BC. This corresponds to the late Paracas period and the early Nazca period.

The images were obtained by filming from a drone and then analyzed using special software to determine the shape of the figures.

Ten geoglyphs depicting cat figures up to 17 meters long were discovered in the El Ingenio area. Eight more geoglyphs depicting cat figures up to 37 meters long were discovered in the Chancillo area. Other geoglyphs are humanoid figures.

Images of felines are often found in the Paracas culture. Some researchers believe that they are associated with fertility. There is also a version that the feline was considered a water deity.

The Paracas archaeological culture existed on the southern coast of Peru from about 800 to 100 B.C. Its inhabitants were skilled in irrigation and land reclamation, and they are also known for their achievements in textile art. According to scientists, the Paracas culture declined in the 200s BC. Researchers suggest that it was caused by environmental changes or conflicts within the society.

The most famous geoglyphs in Peru are the drawings on the Nazca plateau. At the end of 2022, archaeologists discovered 168 previously unknown images there. At the same time, scientists still have no consensus on the origin of geoglyphs and the purpose of their creation.

