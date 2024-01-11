Construction workers restoring the roof of a 16th-century building at Christ's College, University of Cambridge, discovered three wall paintings hidden behind a wooden roof beam. The findings depict a crowned portcullis, a crowned red Lancastrian rose, and a third motif that is partially obscured.

All of these motifs are elements of the family coat of arms of the founder of Christ's College, Lady Margaret Beaufort, the mother of King Henry VII. This was reported by The History Blog.

The paintings were found in the First Court, the oldest part of Christ's College, which dates back to the 15th century, on the roof above the northwest wall of the original library. A lime coating was applied around the artwork to make it stand out.

It is rare for such frescoes to survive centuries of renovations. They were inexpensive decorations, so there was little incentive to make efforts to preserve them when changes were made to the building.

The researchers checked the archives after the murals were rediscovered, and the last eyewitness account of the wall painting was recorded around 1738. The paintings were preserved through negligence due to their closed location on the roof.

