On the West Bank, archaeologists have discovered a postage stamp-sized lead tablet containing the oldest inscription in Hebrew - the name of God: Yahweh. This small artifact, 3,200 years old, contained a text calling for God's curse on those who break their word, the Daily Mail reports.

The tablet was found on the biblical Mount Eval, a place associated with the Promised Land in ancient texts. The archaeological find was discovered during excavations related to the Israelites' escape from ancient Egypt.

According to the Holy Scriptures, Moses was supposed to build an altar on Mount Ebal, but because of his rebellion, he could not enter the Promised Land. It is believed that his successor Joshua rebuilt the altar, fulfilling the Covenant.

The tablet, designed as a small two-page booklet, contains 48 letters that form 14 words. The text contains a curse addressed to Yahweh, using the term "aur", which means "cursed". Interestingly, different parts of the tablet were written in different directions, which was typical for the time. Chemical analysis indicates that the lead used in the tablet came from a mine in the Aegean Sea, Greece.

The curse on the tablet itself reflects Genesis 9:6: "Whoever sheds human blood will shed his own blood." Pieter Gert van der Veen, one of the participants in the discovery, noted the symmetry in the writing, pointing to chiastic parallelism.

But not all archaeologists agree. A recent study suggests an alternative theory that the tablet was used as a fishing lure, confirming the wear and tear caused by natural exposure.

Despite the debate, this discovery points to an ancient Jewish presence on Mount Eval, consistent with biblical accounts. The features of the tablet call into question traditional chronological frameworks, opening up new avenues for understanding Hebrew writing. If confirmed, this discovery could change our understanding of the culture and religious practices of the ancient Jews.

