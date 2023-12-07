Archaeologists find 3000-year-old women's jewelry in Britain (photo)

Archaeologists in South Wales have found a gold hair ring and the oldest wooden comb ever found in the UK. The items were in a roadside grave pit dating back to the Bronze Age.

The discovery was made during archaeological excavations as part of a road construction plan in South Glamorgan, Arkeonews reports.

According to experts, 3000-year-old artifacts found in a grave pit containing cremated human remains demonstrate the attention to detail and craftsmanship of Bronze Age people.

Both pieces date back to the Middle Bronze Age (1300-1150 BC) and, according to scholars, were meant to accompany the deceased to the afterlife.

A tree that has withstood the ages

The wooden comb has eight narrow teeth and measures only 36 mm. Wooden and other organic artifacts usually decompose quickly in the soil, but the fact that the comb was burned during cremation may have saved it from complete decay.

The Red River Archaeological Group claims that this may be the oldest wooden comb found in the UK. Until now, the oldest wooden comb found in the UK was a small Roman accessory dating from 140-180 AD.

Gold hair ring

The 1.1-cm-diameter gold ring is expertly crafted and decorated with a finely worked chevron or herringbone pattern. It is believed to be an early example of a decorative hair ring.

Archaeologists have suggested that these items belonged to a person of high status.

