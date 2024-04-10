In Italy, Greek amphorae for wine were discovered in an ancient tomb (photo)

Archaeologists have discovered a 2,600-year-old Etruscan tomb that had been sealed for centuries. This ancient tomb was found in Vulci, a once prosperous Etruscan city in central Italy.

The tomb has two rooms and is still preserved in excellent condition. Inside the tomb, archaeologists found rare and valuable objects and remains, the Greek Reporter reports.

Two chambers, dating from the 7th century BC, were carefully carved into the soft volcanic tuff. The first chamber contained four Etruscan transport amphorae, designed to store local wine.

The second chamber revealed a variety of amphorae and pottery that came from eastern Greek regions that included Ionia and Corinth. In addition, there were items of local production, including unique black ceramics.

Experts believe that the two amphorae inside the chamber come from the Greek island of Chios.

