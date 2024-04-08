Scientists were able to reveal the reasons for the disappearance of the ancient Chavin culture in Peru

A new study sheds light on the dramatic events that led to the downfall of the mighty Chavin, Peru's ancient civilization. Blooming around 900 BC. in the mountainous regions of the Andes, Chavin impressed with his achievements in metallurgy, ceramics and irrigation.

The Chavin capital, the majestic ceremonial city of Chavin de Huantar, located in northern Peru, witnessed chaos as the culture began to decline between 500 and 400 BCE. Heritage Daily writes about it.

Scholars suggest that political strife and internal conflicts, possibly related to the transition from religious to secular rule, led to fierce competition for resources among the communities of the Supe Valley.

An analysis of 67 skeletons from a burial near Karal in the Supe Valley, dated to the period of the fall of Chavin, paints a grim picture: about 80% of the skeletons bear traces of violent encounters.

Also read: Scientists have found bacteria that cause tooth decay in 4,000-year-old teeth

Bone injuries indicate repeated acts of violence. Skull fractures, facial wounds, and chest injuries testify to deadly conflicts in which even children became victims.

"Our hypothesis is that a group of foreigners attacked the community and committed murders. After the aggressors retreated, the victims were buried by their own people according to traditional rites," explain researchers from the Autonomous University of Barcelona (UAB).

Traces of both old and fresh wounds on the bodies of many adults and children testify to the fact that they faced violent fights during their lives. Most of the people, 64 out of 67, were buried in the fetal position, indicating a belief in rebirth after death.

This study not only provides an insight into the brutal reality of Chavin's decline, but also testifies to the persistence of beliefs and traditions that gave people hope for revival.

We will remind, more than 140 medieval graves of "executed criminals" were found in Northern Ireland.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!