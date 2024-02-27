Archaeologists from the University of Tehran have announced a prehistoric find in an ancient cemetery in the Seghzabad district of Qazvin Province, Iran.

During the excavations, led by Dr. Mustafa Deh Pahlavan, the remains of several children, babies and embryos, as well as two horses, two goats and a sheep, dating back 3000 years, were discovered, arkeonews reports.

"This complex is five square meters in area and 120 cm high, weighing about 10 tons, and includes the remains of nine children, an infant and an embryo, the remains of two adult horses, two goats and a sheep," commented Dr. Mostafa Dehpahlavan, head of the excavations.

He stated that in the eastern cemetery of Kara Tepe, important evidence of five layers of burials and graves on top of each other was obtained on a large scale. In this cemetery, the graves have no particular direction. Their borders are surrounded by several clay ridges.

"Aborted fetuses and babies were buried in clay pots. Without exception, the remains of animals such as goats, immature sheep, cows, camels, and horses were found in all graves, which indicates that animals were buried next to the dead," the scientist added.

A child's skeleton was also found at the cemetery next to pottery, which may indicate the "special social status" of the deceased, as well as funerary jewelry such as bronze bracelets, a ring, and the remains of a necklace made of stone, bronze, and ivory.

