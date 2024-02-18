Archaeologists have discovered an ancient city cistern in Croatia. It was created in the XIV century before the city's water supply system was built.

The cistern was discovered near the Onofrio Fountain in the historic district of Dubrovnik. This was reported by Arkeonews.

The discovery was made during the repair of a stone pavement. The vault of the tank was only 30 centimeters below the pavement.

The ancient public cistern was mentioned in archival documents. At the end of the 15th century, it came under the jurisdiction of the St. Clara Monastery.

It is known that the Onofrio Fountain was built in 1438 and supplied water to the city from a number of sources. It used to be decorated with sculptures, but in 1667 it was badly damaged by an earthquake.

