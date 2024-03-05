Giant statue of Ramses II discovered in Egypt (photo)

A joint Egyptian-American archaeological mission discovered the top of a large statue of Ramses II. The discovery was made during excavations in the Egyptian governorate of Minya.

Daily video

Ramses II, commonly known as Ramses the Great, was the third pharaoh of the 19th Dynasty of the New Kingdom. His reign (1279-1213 BC) is often considered the most famous in Egyptian history, marked by military campaigns and major construction projects, according to the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.

The statue was found during excavations of the ancient city of Hermopolis, located near the border between Lower and Upper Egypt. The city, known as Khemene during the Ancient Kingdom, became the capital of the province, second only to Thebes.

Read also: Tomb of Etruscan Queen of the 5th century BC found in Italy

According to Dr. Mustafa Vaziri, secretary general of the Supreme Council of Archaeology, the limestone statue is the missing upper part of a statue found by German archaeologist H. Reder in the 1930s.

Standing 3.8 meters tall (7 meters when combined with the 1930s excavation), the statue depicts Ramses II wearing a double crown with a royal cobra. At the top of the rear column are a series of hieroglyphic inscriptions that describe the pharaoh's illustrious titles.

As a reminder, a 4000-year-old pottery pen was found in Taiwan.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!