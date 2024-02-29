Tomb of Etruscan queen of the 5th century BC discovered in Italy

After years of excavation, archaeologists have discovered an impressive Etruscan tomb partially hidden underground in the rock-cut necropolis of San Giuliano, north of Rome. Dating back to the 7th century BC, this monument stands proudly on the slopes of a tuff cliff where a powerful Bronze Age settlement once existed.

An important feature of the site is the Tomb of the Queen, a grandiose three-chambered tomb measuring 14 meters wide and 10 meters high, carved into the rock and dating from the 5th century B.C. Its name aptly reflects the grandeur of its scale.

This tomb, like others like it along the rocky wall overlooking the San Giuliano plateau, sheds light on the dynamics of Etruscan society. Arkeonews writes about it.

By exploring and cleaning these rock-carved burial chambers of the VII-III centuries BC, archaeologists have discovered not only architectural masterpieces but also glimpses of social changes of the time.

During the last stage of excavations and restoration, an amazing discovery caught their attention. While working on strengthening the Queen's Tomb, the archaeologists came across what appeared to be another monumental tomb, partially buried underground. After careful clearing of dense vegetation, a three-chamber tomb with three semicircular doors was revealed in all its glory.

It is believed to have been built in the V-IV centuries BC, shortly after the Tomb of the Queen.

It once again emphasizes the skill of Etruscan culture in creating monumental rock tombs. The intricate details and preservation of these tombs provide a unique window into the ancient craftsmanship and funerary practices of the Etruscans.

As conservation and restoration work continues on these newly discovered tombs, we expect to gain even more insight into the Etruscan way of life. The archaeological value of the San Giuliano necropolis goes far beyond its fascinating structures, offering a precious glimpse into the social changes that distinguished this ancient civilization.

