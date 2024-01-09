In the necropolis of Saqqara, a joint Egyptian-Japanese archaeological mission discovered an intact tomb carved into the rock. The discovery dates back to the Second Dynasty (approximately 2890-2686 BC).

The tomb contained the remains of an adult and a small child. This is reported by The History Blog.

The architectural marvel boasts a complex design and provides a glimpse into the skill of ancient Egyptian builders. The design of the tomb and the ceramics found in it serve as important markers for understanding the historical context of its creation.

The archaeological remains of the Second Dynasty are much rarer than those of the First and Third Dynasties. Even the names and order of the pharaohs are unclear, as the surviving lists of kings are contradictory.

The Second Dynasty tomb is by far the oldest, but the mission also uncovered numerous other rock-cut tombs from the Late Period (712-332 BC) and Ptolemaic Period (304-30 BC).

