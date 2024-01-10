Ancient Mayan city discovered in the jungle of Guatemala (photo)

Czech and Slovak archaeologists have discovered the remains of a Mayan city in the jungles of Guatemala. The amazing thing about this city is that it dates back to about 850 BC.

Daily video

It's not as grand as other cities in the area, but it's incredibly important. Because by the time the Mayans were organizing and centralizing, it was already a full-fledged city, Radio Prague reports.

It has seven districts, but in addition, there are many satellites. It is highly likely that the settlement will expand much further.

Read also: Temple of worship to the gods-emperors discovered in Italy: reveals aspects of the unknown history of Ancient Rome

Archaeologists have discovered palaces, pyramids, and evidence of ritual astronomical observatories. This is a really proper, developed city where you can see elite and agricultural structures.

The researchers plan to conduct the next expedition in 2025 to explore the rest of the area. For now, they will process the existing findings.

As a reminder, luxuriously decorated tombs dating back to the 2nd and 4th centuries AD were found in Italy.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe toour Telegram channel!