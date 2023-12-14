Czech archaeologists have discovered a bronze belt buckle from the early Middle Ages depicting a snake devouring a frog-like creature. Researchers believe that the discovery may shed more light on the spiritual life of people in the pre-Christian period.

The discovery was made by archaeologists from Masaryk University in Brno, near the city of Brzezlav in South Moravia, and dates back to the eighth century. This was reported by Arkeonews.

Such jewelry was worn by representatives of the elite of Central and Eastern Europe in the early Middle Ages.

"It was part of a costume worn by the Avars, a nomadic people who settled in the Carpathian Basin, in what is now Hungary. However, it was also worn by neighboring peoples or groups of people. It was a very interesting discovery for us because we came across this Avar belt during excavations of an early Slavic settlement," the archaeologists said.

The belt depicts a snake devouring a frog-like creature. This is a common motif in Germanic, Avar and Slavic mythology, which is most likely related to the creation myth or fertility cult. In addition, this scene in nature can mean the end of a cycle and the beginning of something new.

