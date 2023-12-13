In Poland, twelve-year-old Witold Boltuch discovered the tip of a medieval mace during the construction of a barn in Wilków, Lublin Voivodeship.

The boy found the mace head in the sand and rubble at the construction site. Upon making the discovery, the parents promptly reported it to experts at the University of Lublin, as reported by The History Blog.

The mace is believed to have been brought to Poland by nomadic Turkic peoples who migrated to Eastern Europe in the 7th and 8th centuries, possibly by the Khazars. This weapon was not commonly used by regular soldiers; it was an exclusive weapon for commanders.

The head of the star mace was cast in bronze, measuring just under three inches in height. Its bent and damaged handles suggest that it was not purely symbolic but had been actively used, possibly in battle.

The find is tentatively dated to the 12th-14th centuries. Three rows of spikes in the stylized shape of the skull classify it as a Type IV head.

This type is commonly found on the territory of Kievan Rus, where it was originally made. The type was copied in other Eastern European countries, and several similar specimens in the Krakow Museum were made in Hungary.

