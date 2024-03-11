In West Oxfordshire, a fisherman accidentally pulled a Viking sword out of the Cherwell River. The discovery dates back to the period between 850 and 975 AD.

Daily video

Trevor Penny did not know what it was, but after consulting with his friends, he turned to a specialist. This was reported by The History Blog.

This is the oldest object ever found in Oxfordshire using magnetic fishing. Such swords in good condition can retain traces of organic residues (wood, leather, fabric) on the hilt.

Read also: Underwater archaeologists found an ancient Roman harbor in Slovenia, III-IV centuries AD in excellent condition

It is damaged by corrosion, but there may be an organic treasure hiding underneath. Mr. Penny confirmed that it will be preserved by Oxford Museum services and remain in Witney, or be displayed in the museum.

As a reminder, a treasure trove of more than 30,000 unique artifacts was found in Sweden.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!