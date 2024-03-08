During recent archaeological research in the Swedish city of Kalmar, a sensational discovery was made – a treasure trove of more than 30,000 antiquities. The project, which lasted two years and was led by Magnus Stiebeus of the State Historical Museum, revealed not only the ruins of buildings, underground rooms, and streets but also a huge number of artifacts.

Daily video

This large-scale research allows us to look into the lives of different segments of the population of the past – merchants, craftsmen, civil servants, parishioners, both wealthy and poor citizens.

One of the most interesting finds is a 15th-century gold ring with an engraving of Christ, presumably a woman's. Similar rings were found in Northern Finland, Ostergotland, and Uppland, which testifies to the fascinating historical connections of the time. Heritage Daily writes about it.

Equally noteworthy is the discovery of a rare glass alsengemet, a small glass stone associated with a church context. In the XIII-XIV centuries, such amulets were used by pilgrims. The alsengemet found in Kalmar has three intricately carved figures, making it an unusual and particularly valuable find.

In addition to relics, archaeologists have discovered traces of the Kalmar War of 1611 between Denmark-Norway and Sweden over trade routes and duties. Burnt farmsteads, cannonballs, musket balls, and swords testify to the attack of Danish-Norwegian troops on the city.

This discovery helps to understand the lives of different segments of the population and the impact of historical events, such as the Kalmar War, on the city. The golden ring and especially the alsengemet provide a vivid picture of the cultural and religious practices of the time.

As researchers continue to analyze and document the artifacts, the potential for discoveries and insights into Kalmar's history remains high. This archaeological project not only enriches knowledge about the city's past but also demonstrates the importance of preserving and studying antiquities.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!