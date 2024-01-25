Amazing Roman dodecahedron discovered in Britain (photo)

Amateur archaeologists have discovered an amazing Roman dodecahedron in the peaceful countryside of Norton Disney, England. This is a mysterious class of objects that have puzzled experts for centuries.

Daily video

The purpose of the object is unknown to modern archaeologists, as there are no markings on the 12-sided metal shell, and they are not mentioned in modern literature. This was reported by Arkeonews.

It is known that there are about thirty-two samples, in whole or in part, from Roman Britain. The Norton Disney example is now 33.

Also read: Asteroids have nothing to do with it: a new theory of the origin of life on Earth has emerged

The dodecahedron is an exceptionally good example and the only one in the Midlands. It is beautifully crafted, intact and in perfect shape.

It demonstrates exquisite craftsmanship and an unparalleled level of finish. It is a prime example of a skillfully executed and beautifully finished work.

It is also an important find, as it was found "in situ" where it was deliberately placed about 1700 years ago, along with 4th century Roman pottery, in a dug pit.

As a reminder, scientists accidentally tied the smallest and tightest knot, consisting of only 54 atoms.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!