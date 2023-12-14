Scientists suggest that the vital elements necessary for the emergence of life have been present on Earth since its formation.

Daily video

A new study published in the journal Science Advances offers a new perspective on the origin of life on Earth. According to established theories, the elements necessary for the formation of life first appeared on our planet as a result of collisions with space rocks such as asteroids.

However, new research suggests that many of these vital elements, such as sulfur and nitrogen, have been present on Earth since its formation.

The study focused on volatile substances such as carbon, hydrogen, and nitrogen, as well as chalcogens, which include oxygen and sulfur. These substances, which evaporate more easily than other elements, are considered key building blocks for the emergence of life. Using the method of analyzing the behavior of isotopes at different stages of the Earth's formation, scientists have concluded that many of these volatile substances have been present on the planet since its very beginning.

This conclusion opens up new horizons in understanding the geological history of the Earth and the processes that contributed to the emergence of life. According to a common theory, volatile substances came to Earth with asteroids after the formation of its core. However, the new study suggests that most of these important elements were available in the early stages of the planet's formation.

To confirm their theory, the scientists plan to analyze other volatile substances, such as nitrogen, which they believe will help determine the habitability of rocky planets outside the solar system. This research may change our understanding of the origin of life and the conditions necessary for its emergence.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!