9000-year-old burial site discovered in Brazil: contained tens of thousands of unique artifacts

In the city of São Luiz, Brazil, during the construction of a new residential complex, builders came across human bones and fragments of ceramics. This was the beginning of an archaeological discovery that could change our understanding of Brazilian history.

Over the past four years, a team of researchers consisting of archaeologists, chemists, a historian, and a documentary filmmaker has discovered a multi-layered archaeological site at the site, where 43 human skeletons and more than 100,000 artifacts were found. This is reported by Ancient Origins.

These artifacts provide a glimpse into the lives of the region's past inhabitants. They include a variety of items, from tools to pottery.

One of the most important finds is the Sambaki Mound, which was built approximately 8,000-9,000 years ago. Composed of bones, shells, and pottery, this mound shows that the region was inhabited by humans much earlier than previously thought.

Wellington Lage, the study's lead archaeologist, suggests that this discovery challenges current chronology, which claims that modern Brazil was settled about 12,000 years ago.

The Federal University of Maranhao is taking this discovery seriously, investing in a specialized laboratory and museum that will house thousands of bones and artifacts.

The Institute of National Historical and Artistic Heritage (IPHAN) recognizes the site as evidence of the region's long history of human settlement, describing it as a landmark of prehistoric Brazil.

While the full impact of this discovery has yet to be confirmed, careful cataloging of the artifacts and future isotopic analysis will provide valuable insights into Brazil's rich history. This unexpected discovery not only reveals the past, but also opens new chapters in our understanding of human civilization.

