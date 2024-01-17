Floor mosaic with early Christian ornament discovered in Bulgaria (photo)

In the north-east of Bulgaria, archaeologists have discovered a floor mosaic with early Christian drawings. They also found nearly 800 artifacts in the Marsianopolis archaeological reserve in Devna.

Floor mosaics with early Christian drawings were found in the remains of the building. Archaeologists are not yet sure whether it was a public building or belonged to a wealthy Roman citizen, Arkeonews reports.

The finds include another thousand bronze coins, several clay lamps, and two clay vessels that are awaiting scientific processing and restoration.

During the last archaeological season, researchers restored bronze vessels discovered in the 1990s in a brick tomb of the late second and early third centuries. The vessels had a ritual purpose and were associated with the personality of the buried.

The ceramics that were discovered in the vicinity of the basilica during excavations in 2023 have been restored. Among them are a mortarium for liquids and an exquisite crater-shaped pot for liquids.

They were located in a structure with a mosaic floor. Scattered coins from the time of Emperor Theodosius II were also found on the floor.

