The study, published in PLOS ONE, was conducted by scientists from the University of Florida and the University of South Africa. They analyzed the traces of fossils found in different parts of Lesotho in southern Africa. Observations based on the study of samples of the genus Trisauropodiscus indicate the likelihood of their relation to the bird-like dinosaurs of the Late Triassic or Early Jurassic period.

Daily video

This is reported by NV.ua.

Read also: A "festive" coffin with the mummy of the high priest's daughter, which is 3000 years old, was found in Egypt (photo)

The authors of the study found that these traces do not match the known fossil animals of this time in the history of the Earth. They suggest that the footprints may be left by early bird ancestors or are the result of convergent evolution, where bird and reptile feet evolved separately. Thus, the discovery of these footprints extends the understanding of the first discovery of bird feet to the late Triassic, adding a new element to the puzzle of bird evolution.

As a reminder, an ancient Roman mosaic with two lions was discovered in Turkey.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!