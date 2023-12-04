Ancient Roman mosaic with two lions discovered in Turkey (photo)

An ancient mosaic depicting two lions has been discovered in Turkey. The discovery was made in a Roman theater in the ancient city of Prusias ad Hippium in modern Conuralpi.

The mosaic was discovered in the portico room in the middle of the theater's axis. The room was rectangular, and the walls were covered with marble slabs attached with a thick layer of mortar, according to The History Blog.

The mosaic covers the entire floor and is almost intact. The main length has a floral vault pattern.

In the southern half of the room is the central mosaic, an example of very fine local craftsmanship. It consists of white, blue, yellow, green and brown mosaics arranged alternately.

In the center of the frame, composed of smaller precision mosaics, are two lions standing by a pine tree. Hanging from the tree is a tympanum (drum or tambourine) on the left branch and a pan flute on the right branch.

Archaeologists believe that this was a space dedicated to the cult of Dionysus. Dionysus himself once turned into a lion to escape from pirates who tried to hold him for ransom.

