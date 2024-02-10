Calms the nervous system and increases hemoglobin: why you should eat raisins regularly

There are many varieties of raisins: black, red, golden, sultanas. They are used in cooking, baking, and also as a snack. This dried fruit is also popular among people who adhere to certain diets.

This is reported by nutritionist Marina Yanzo.

Value of raisins:

100 g of raisins contain 256 calories, 0.46 g of fat, 3.39 g of proteins, 79.5 g of carbohydrates.

Rich in natural sugars, fiber, vitamins and minerals.

According to nutritionist Marina Janzo, raisins contain almost all the vitamins needed by the human body: A, B1, B2, B3, B5, B6, B9, C, E, K, H.

An excellent source of potassium, copper, manganese, boron, vitamin C.

Benefits of raisins:

Body cleansing:

Help eliminate toxins due to the diuretic effect of potassium.



Have a positive effect on kidney function and skin condition.

Restoration of water-salt balance:

Raisin decoction is rich in minerals, which helps to restore electrolyte balance.

Protection against free radicals:

Have antioxidant properties due to phenols and polyphenols.

Cardiovascular benefits:

Magnesium and potassium help with heart disease.

Hemoglobin Enhancement:

Iron in the composition of raisins stimulates the production of hemoglobin.

Calming the nervous system:

Have sedative properties due to nicotinic acid and B vitamins.



Help to reduce anxiety and make sleep.

Improving gastrointestinal function:

Rich in fiber, which is good for digestion.

Strengthening of hair and skin:

Cleanse the skin, stimulate hair growth, protect against UV radiation.



Used in cosmetology as a component of masks.

Raisin harm:

Rinse thoroughly before consumption:

Avoid food poisoning and ingestion of toxins.



Dried fruits are often treated with sulfur dioxide.

Contraindications:

Obesity



Diabetes mellitus



Peptic ulcer disease and enterocolitis



Oral ulcers



Children under 4 years of age



Allergies (with caution)

Daily allowance:

2 tablespoons for an adult in the absence of contraindications.

It is recommended to add to porridge, cottage cheese, desserts, or use as an independent snack.

