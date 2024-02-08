Improves brain function and slows down aging: the most beneficial nut for the body has been named

Among the wealth of nature's gifts, pine nuts occupy a special place. They can rightfully be called the elixir of youth and longevity, because they have an incredible number of beneficial properties. Regular consumption of a small amount of pine nuts will improve your health. TSN writes about it.

What are the benefits of pine nuts?

They activate the brain: Thanks to omega-3 fatty acids, pine nuts improve memory, concentration and cognitive function.

Prolong youth: The amino acids in pine nuts help rejuvenate the body's cells, fight age-related changes and slow down aging.

Promote weight loss: A small portion of nuts makes you feel full for a long time, which can be useful for those who want to lose weight.

Strengthen the immune system: Vitamins and minerals in pine nuts increase the body's resistance to infections, making it more resistant to colds.

They take care of the heart and blood vessels: Nuts contain fats and amino acids that regulate cholesterol levels, strengthen blood vessels and improve heart function.

Supports beauty and health: Vitamin E in pine nuts makes hair and skin shiny and nails strong.

Improve vision: The amino acids, beta-carotene and lutein in pine nuts help to improve vision and protect the retina from the negative effects of UV rays.

They are a complete substitute for meat: Due to their high protein content, pine nuts can be an alternative source of this important nutrient.

How many pine nuts can you eat per day?

Despite all the benefits, pine nuts should be consumed with caution and in moderation. Their high calorie content (674 kcal per 100 g) can lead to weight gain if consumed in excess.

Doctors recommend eating no more than 40 grams of pine nuts per day. This amount can be used as an addition to meat dishes, desserts, salads, or eaten as an independent snack.

It is important to keep in mind the contraindications:

Gallstone disease

Cholecystitis.

Exceeding the recommended amount can lead to an unpleasant metallic taste and bitterness in the mouth.

